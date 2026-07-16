18-year-old found guilty of attempted murder in 2024 shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cartiyae Pascal was found guilty of attempted murder and several weapons charges for a shooting that occurred when he was 16 years old.

The victim was shot 5 times outside a convenience store on the city's southeast side.

Pascal, who represented himself in the case, addressed the jury in a short closing statement Wednesday.

"I just ask for everybody to make the right decision. God has already made His will, and what y'all gonna do is what y'all gonna do. So thank you," Pascal said.

Kent County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Blair Lachman pointed to the location of the weapon and the security video evidence during closing arguments.

"Where was that gun found? It was found at Cartiyae Pascal's granny's house in the basement, where Cartiyae Pascal was when they came to arrest him," Lachman said.

Pascal also faces charges in a separate case involving the death of 15-year- old Ammiler Penn, who was shot while playing football with friends on the city's southeast side.

GRPD

It took investigators nearly a year to gather enough evidence to charge Pascal in Penn's death.

Detective Tony Leonard spoke about the impact of Pascal's arrest during a 2025 press conference.

"I think it was very helpful for people to realize that the primary suspect was incarcerated; it did not pose a threat to anyone else," Leonard said.

MATT WITKOS

Pascal's next court appearance in Penn's case is scheduled for later this year.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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