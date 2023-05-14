17-year-old injured after being shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old was injured after being shot in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Police believe the shooting occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue at around 3:09 a.m.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital, police say.

Police did not provide information about a suspect. At this time, police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

