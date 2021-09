GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy has died after falling into the Grand River at Riverside Park, according to a spokesperson from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The boy was walking along the river when he slipped on a rock and fell into the river.

The other individual walking with him ran to get help.

A bystander removed the child from the water about 10 feet away from shore.

CPR was attemped by first responders, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

