14-year-old wheelchair athlete surprised with his own custom-fit sports chair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 14-year-old wheelchair athlete received quite the surprise Thursday during a trip to Mary Free Bed— he was gifted his very own custom-fitted sports chair.

Sam Wright is currently a part of Mary Free Bed's Junior Pacers wheelchair basketball team, and previously participated in tennis.

He is preparing now for a season of lacrosse.

On Thursday, he showed up to Mary Free Bed with his family. Sam knew somebody was set to get a special new chair, but he had no idea that person was him.

“I was shocked that I was the one that they chose,” he told FOX 17. “My number one priority is my active and social life.”

He says the chair will give him more freedom to practice his athletic endeavors whenever he chooses.

The chair he received Thursday was a custom PER4MAX sports wheelchair.

Mary Free Bed was able to buy seven handcycles, three sports wheelchairs and other adaptive sports equipment, thanks to a recent $50,000 grant they received from The Hartford insurance company.

“All we've ever wanted for Sam is for him to have the same opportunities as other kids," his mom, Dawn Wright, said. "This is just getting him one step closer.”

You can read all about Mary Free Bed's adaptive sports programs and teams at their website

