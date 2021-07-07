10 years since the Dantzler murders in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — On July 7, 2011, a man name Rodrick Dantzler killed 7 people in Grand Rapids before going on a crime spree that ended with him taking his own life.

On Wednesday night, we are looking back at the day that changed the city. We start with the former chief of police Kevin Belk in 2012.

“In our history I don't know of a day that was more violent,” he said.

.Police say Rodrick Dantzler, the 34-year-old, who was high on cocaine, first shot and killed his wife, Jennifer Heeren, their 12-year-old daughter Kamrie, and Jennifer’s parents Thomas and Rebecca. It was after that he went to a second home off Plainfield Avenue.

Those victims, also shot and killed, were Dantzler’s ex-girlfriend, Kimberlee Emkens, her sister, Amanda and her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa.

Around 4:30 p.m., police got word out about Dantzler. It included his appearance; the car he was driving with the license plate number and the weapon he was believed to have.

At that point, it was a waiting game with neighborhoods on alert and police were pouring through evidence.

After exchanging gunfire with police in downtown Grand Rapids, Danztler eventually ended up US-131 and then I-96.

He crossed the center line, crashed into a ditch and ran into a home off Rickman Avenue where he took three people hostage.

The first hostage, a female, was released after police agreed to give Dantzler Gatorade and cigarettes.

With the home surrounded, Dantzler eventually took his own life around 11:30 p.m. that night and the other hostages were left unharmed.

A horrific and violent day ended and one that the victims’ families, police, and community would never forget.

“The emotions of the day went far beyond what we normally see,” said Belk.

Marissa’s stepmom also spoke with us in 2012.

“I feel as if it just happened yesterday, “ said Julie Roger Syfler.

When it comes to the gun that Dantzler used that day, two people were charged.

“Michael James Allen who pleaded guilty after selling Dantzler the gun, something that was illegal since Dantzler was a felon.

Allen got the gun from a man named Joseph Krul. He also pleaded guilty.

Investigators later found a suicide note Dantzler wrote to his mom, where he said he was tired of living with the demons in his head.

