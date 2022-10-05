Watch Now
1 taken to hospital after reports of stabbing in Grand Rapids

Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 05, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — One person is in the hospital, says the Grand Rapids Police Department, after an incident in the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of Logan Street SE on reports of a stabbing.

They said the victim denied being stabbed, but he was taken privately to the hospital.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

No suspect was named, and police say the victim did not identify a suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update this story as information becomes available.

