$1 million worth of cocaine & fentanyl seized during raid in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent raid by a joint task force seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs on the southwest side of Grand Rapids.

The Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, or KANET, revealed one man was arrested in connection to the search warrant. KANET is run through the Kent County Sheriff's Office and includes officers from Wyoming, Grandville, and Walker. The team targets drug traffickers operating inside Kent County.

During this operation, the task force recovered approximately 11 pounds of cocaine, more than a pound of fentanyl, and a loaded handgun. On the street, that amount of cocaine would fetch more than $1 million dollars, according to the sheriff's office.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Cocaine, fentanyl, and a handgun are displayed after being seized during a search warrant on the southwest side of Grand Rapids as part of an investigation by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The suspect has a number of past charges of drug delivery, according to investigators.

“This was a result of our detectives working relentlessly to keep deadly drugs off the street,” said Kent County Detective Lieutenant Rob Porter. “KANET continues to make a significant impact through targeted local enforcement efforts each day - efforts that are directly saving lives.”

The City of Wyoming highlighted KANET's work in a recent Facebook post, saying the team carried out a search warrant on Wednesday, April 16 on 36th Street west of Burlingame Avenue. While it does not appear to be the same raid as the $1 million seizure, the city said several people inside a home were arrested during a multi-hour operation.

If you suspect drug trafficking is happening in your neighborhood, the sheriff's office encourages you to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube