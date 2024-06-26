1 juvenile dead, 2 hurt in Grand Rapids rollover crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A juvenile is dead and two others are hurt after a rollover crash in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. near Fisk Road and Dallas Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told one victim was thrown from the car. That person was pronounced dead.

Police say the others were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge and/or surveillance video of what led up to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3320 or 616-456-3414. Anonymous tips may be sent to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

