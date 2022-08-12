Watch Now
1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large

Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 10:41:30-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m.

We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car in a parking lot when they were hit twice with gunfire.

GRPD explains multiple shots were discharged from several weapons but only the aforementioned person was hit.

Bullets also struck an apartment building in the area, police say.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

GRPD tells us the suspects involved are still at large.

