GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog and two cats are dead after thunderstorms sparked a fire at a Grand Rapids home Saturday night.

The fire happened near Cherry Street and Eastern Avenue after 9 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

A lightning strike is believed to have caused the fire.

GRFD estimates the fire resulted in $284,657 in property damage.

