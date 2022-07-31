Watch Now
Grand Rapids World War II veteran celebrates reaching 100-years-old

It's a milestone not many people can reach. This weekend a local World War II veteran is celebrating turning 100 years young.

On Sunday, it is Archie Kliewer's birthday, but family and friends wanted to celebrate a little early with a party in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The soon-to-be 100-year-old does a lot to stay agile: he walks about half a mile around his neighborhood daily.

There's one reason he's been able to keep going for this long: his family, he said.

"Marry, going finding this gal. The Lord gave me and marrying her. That's one of my favorites, and having five boys. That's also been good," Kliewer said.

We're told Archie and his wife also recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

