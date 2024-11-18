Grand Rapids water and sewer rate could increase by $8.13 per quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Water and sewer rates could increase in Grand Rapids, and the other 10 communities the Grand Rapids Water System services. The reason for the increase is to make necessary upgrades to technology, pay for lead line replacements, among other costs.

City Commission makes the final decision, and one hasn't been made yet. The Commission decides December 17. Grand Rapids residents are encouraged to meet with city officials at a variety of available times if they have questions, concerns or comments.

November 22: Van Belkum Library, 10am-6pm

November 23, Main Libary, 10am-2pm

November 29: Madison Square Library, 10am-6pm

“There’s a lot of projects that are happening, that the public doesn’t tend to see. They continue to fly under the radar and when we have to increase rates for these types of projects, it’s just part of the nature of doing business,” Wayne Jernberg, Water System Manager, City of Grand Rapids said.

It's an increase of around 3% in the Grand Rapids water system. Quarterly bills could go up on average $8.13, according to city leaders.

Lead service lines are a leading expense, the head of the city's water department explained.

“We continue to replace in the neighborhood of about 2,000 lead service lines per year,” Jernberg said.

