Grand Rapids Public Schools 'State of Our Schools' addresses current and future outlook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The significance of the school system was highlighted and celebrated during the Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) State of Our Schools address held Thursday night at Ottawa Hills High School.

The event aimed to provide parents, faculty and community leaders with an outlook on the future of GRPS.

Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby discussed a variety of topics, including upcoming projects, addressing teacher vacancies, and rising graduation rates. She emphasized GRPS's commitment to being a safe space for all students amid recent immigration challenges.

WXMI Superintendent Roby addressing community leaders, parents, and staff at the 'State of the Schools' event for Grand Rapids Public schools

During her address, Roby said, “It is truly a pleasure to be here tonight as we celebrate the progress that is happening across our district.” She was joined by parents, faculty and city leaders who gathered to discuss the positive developments at GRPS.

Grand Rapids Mayor and former school board member David LaGrand noted, “Cities need schools. Maybe schools don't need cities. We all know the visual schoolhouse out in the middle of nowhere, but cities cannot work without a school system that works.”

WXMI Mayod David LaGrand is a former school board member himself.

Roby showcased the effectiveness of the GRPS system, highlighting increasing graduation rates saying, "For the class of 2023, more than 82% of our scholars received a diploma putting GRPS above the state average for the first time in decades"

Roby also announced that enrollment increased for the first time since 2016, stating,

However, she acknowledged the challenges faced, such as decreased attendance rates following the pandemic. “Attendance has been down in our schools across the country since the pandemic,” Roby commented.

Despite this, she reported that attendance rose to nearly 88% this past year, up slightly from the previous year. “We believe, by continuing to partner with our parents and caregivers, we will reach the goal of 95% average daily attendance,” she said.

Roby also addressed the district's initiatives to support teachers. “We launched a partnership with Teach Michigan to offer incentives for teachers at the campuses,” she stated. She noted that the district reduced teacher vacancies from nearly 200 two years ago to 93 today.

Grand Rapids Public Schools 'State of the Schools' addresses current and future outlook

In closing her address, Roby spoke about the district's commitment to supporting families during challenging times. “We vow to continue to provide support and resources to our families and our staff as we are navigating these challenging times together,” she said. “Every child has a right to a quality education — that is a commitment that will never change at GRPS.”

Looking ahead, the district plans to sustain its support with a master facility plan funded by a $305 million bond passed in 2023, paving the way for new projects in the coming years.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube