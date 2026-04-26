Grand Rapids Police seek public's help to find missing 20-year-old woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate Leslie Meneses-Mendez, a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman who has been reported missing.

According to a news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department, Meneses-Mendez left her home near Nagold Street NW and Fremont Avenue NW around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say she has an intellectual disability and is believed to be without her medication. Without it, she may experience diminished motor skills and could suffer seizures.

Meneses-Mendez is 5'2'', 165 pounds, with long dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black crocks, and a purple/grey/white Los Angeles Lakers basketball sweatshirt.

If you have seen her, or have information about her location, call GRPD at 616-456-3400. If she appears to be in danger or there's an emergency, call 911 immediately.

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