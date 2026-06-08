GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side.

FOX 17 reached out to the Grand Rapids Police Department, which confirmed officers responded to the call. According to the department's online dispatch monitor, the incident was logged around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Hancock Street.

According to GRPD, there are no known victims, but a car and a house were damaged. One person is in custody.

The department is investigating.

Watch our report from the scene:

Grand Rapids police respond to shots fired call on southeast side

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube