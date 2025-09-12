GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 3,000 people died in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, including many first responders. Some victims have still never been identified.

In Grand Rapids, memorials included the Scout Salute outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. From sunrise to sunset, scouts took turns doing a continuous salute to the American flag.

The day concluded with a final salute at 7:59 p.m. Thursday, after a closing ceremony where local leaders shared messages of dedication and unity.

Grand Rapids police, fire chiefs share personal 9/11 memories at memorial ceremony

"Courage does not always triumph in the moment over tragedy and over evil, but it's the courage and goodness of those Americans, like those that we lost 24 years ago, that truly make America the best country on Earth," Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said. "Fallen, but never forgotten. This event every year puts into action those words."

Winstrom shared a personal connection to the attacks, revealing he lost a friend that day, NYPD Officer John Perry.

"I went back to his funeral shortly thereafter, and when I got back to New York City, I thought I was going to find a police department and a fire department devastated by the attacks. And they were sad and they were hurt, but they were not broken," Winstrom said.

Both Winstrom and Grand Rapids Fire Chief Brad Brown called for continued empathy and solidarity.

"Let us honor the fallen, not only in memory but in action, by striving for a world where empathy triumphs over division and where sacrifice leads us toward a brighter, more hopeful future together as one nation," Brown said.

Brown noted the dedication of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day and the ongoing impact of Ground Zero hazards.

"The attacks were more than just an assault on buildings. They struck at the very ideals of this country: freedom, justice and democracy," Brown said. "Yet from the ashes, we saw unity. People from every walk of life stood together to heal and rebuild, reminding us that our greatest strength lies in compassion and solidarity."

