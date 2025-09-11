Local scouts take part in 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Salute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 24th year, the Scouting America Michigan Crossroads Council is inviting the community to join as they lead the day-long "Scout Salute" at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

It's meant to pay tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

At sunrise (7:19 a.m.) and sunset (7:59 p.m.) color guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments lower and raise the flag outside the museum.

Also part of today's events at GRFPM:



5:30 p.m. Salvation Army Band performs

6 p.m. Program featuring speakers Grands Fire Chief Brad Brown and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom

7:59 p.m. Final salute with Echo Taps by the Salvation Army Band

Events are being hosted across Michigan today if you can't make it to Grand Rapids.

Muskegon:



6:30 - 8 p.m. Speakers, program and salute at the USS LST 393

Traverse City:



8:30 am. Fire Honor Guard and Scouts lower flags to half-staff at Grand Traverse Metro FiresStations

9 a.m. Scouts and community members begin day-long salute

6 p.m. Flag lowered

Find more events across the state and other ways to participate here.

Those who cannot make it to any events in person are encourage to share photos saluting or by viewing activities at the Scouting America Michigan Crossroads Council Facebook page.

