Grand Rapids Police Department responding to shooting downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are currently responding to a report of shots fired in downtown Grand Rapids.

The shooting is reported to have happened at Goodrich Southwest and Ionia Southwest, say Grand Rapids Police Department. The scene is across from Heartside Park, where around 1,200 people had gathered for a Juneteenth festival.

A victim showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, police say.

This story is developing. FOX 17 currently has a crew on scene and will update here when more information becomes readily available.

