Grand Rapids Parks hiring for summer jobs as opening day for its pools approaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As summer approaches and temperatures rise, some may be reminiscing about their former summer jobs, from fast food to retail and, yes, even dog waste cleanup. For those seeking last-minute employment this year, the City of Grand Rapids is offering several opportunities to work at in its Parks and Rec department.

Recreation Supervisor John Judnich confirmed that preparations for the pool openings are underway. "We open on Friday," Judnich said. The team is busy putting the finishing touches on the facilities, staffing, and training. He added, "It's a heavy lift, for sure. We are looking forward to June 6 to open the pools."

However, Judnich emphasized that there is still a need for more summer staff, including lifeguards. "If there are any lifeguards out there that are looking for employment, we do have a couple of opportunities there," he said.

For many young people, this job serves as an important first employment experience. "Some of our youngest staff are 15 years old. It's their first lifeguard job," Judnich noted. Of the 70 to 75 positions available, approximately 40 percent are first-time workers.

Sara Jean Postle, an assistant manager at Briggs Park Pool, is among those who have returned for multiple summers. "This is really nice because it's something that I know I can look forward to coming back home in the summer to," Postle expressed. She finds joy in the connections made, particularly with the local children. "Especially the neighborhood kiddos that come in almost every day."

Judnich stressed the importance of building a strong team atmosphere among staff members. "This is a critical point, and we know that, so we try to do a lot of team building and really make them feel that they're part of the parks and rec team and family. Then they get to see all the enjoyment on the kids' faces once those kids come to either open swim or to start swim lessons with us."

Judnich’s department is on the lookout for a variety of positions, with the most critical openings in park maintenance. Opportunities are available both on weekends and weekdays, for full and part-time positions.

For more information on job opportunities in the city's parks department, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube