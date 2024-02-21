GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Messiah Missionary Baptist Church is the oldest Black Baptist church in Grand Rapids, serving the community for more than a century.

Grand Rapids' oldest Black Baptist church serving community more than a century after it was founded

Marshall Booker grew up at the church and was even baptized there when he was 13-years-old. Today, he serves as Deacon and Executive Assistant to Pastor Daniel Smith. One of many pastors who’ve led the church that’s been around for more than a century, founded by Catherine Carter.

“She was strong, came from Canada, she knew what she wanted and she had a vision,” said Booker.

That vision was to bring something to Grand Rapids that she missed from home — a Black Baptist church.

Carter moved to Grand Rapids with her husband in the 1880s. There were less than 1,000 African Americans in the area at that time. With the help of a Baptist minister from Canada, she founded Messiah Missionary Baptist Churchin 1890 at 29 years old.

FOX 17

“Think about it, in 1890 for an African American woman to want to start the church took a lot of faith and a lot of backlash,” said Booker.

The church started with less than 50 people in a small building that was known to be a safe haven to the Black community.

“You think about the underground railroad and things like that, the church has always played a vital role in the upbringing of the Black and Brown community,” explained Booker.

FOX 17

Helping with everything from housing, healthcare, transportation and more. That assistance continues today, but instead of serving 50 people, they’re now serving 5,000.

Although the church is currently in its third building, it is serving in the exact location of its beginnings and still looking to grow with the development of 'MVillage' right next door. Providing stable housing opportunities in Southeast Grand Rapids.

FOX 17

The church plans to break ground by Spring and hopes to raise $250,000 for the project. So far, they’ve been able to raise $90,000.

It’s another expansion adding to the evolution of a church that’s served Grand Rapids for generations.

“It's a huge honor, but it's also a big responsibility as well because we don't want to let the Lord down, and how we will be able to do that is remain humble,” said Booker.

Catherine Carter died in 1931. Her funeral was held at the church she founded, which will celebrate its 134th anniversary in September. You can donate to the MVillage project here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube