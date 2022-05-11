Grand Rapids men sentenced for shooting at federal officer in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men from Grand Rapids have been sentenced for shooting at a United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force agent in 2020. They are 21-year-old Jaquari Trotter and 22-year-old Gregory Rogers.

The incident happened on February 4 at Sherman Street SE. According to the Department of Justice, Trotter and Rogers were outside of a residence when an agent drove by in an unmarked SUV. When the agent drove by again, the two pulled out in front of the SUV and sped around a neighboring corner. Trotter then got out of the vehicle and fired 11 shots at the SUV from a 9mm handgun. He then got back into the vehicle and the two drove away.

Earlier this year, Trotter and Rogers both pled guilty before their scheduled trial. During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou emphasized how Trotter firing 11 shots in a residential neighborhood also put the lives of innocent civilians at risk. According to the Department of Justice, one of the bullets fired by Trotter struck a nearby house. The two’s criminal histories and gang affiliations were also an influence on their sentencing.

“This shooting could have cost a law enforcement officer his life,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Trotter and Rogers acted without regard for the lethal results their actions could cause. These sentences reflect the violent and serious nature of the crimes committed are an important step in ensuring the safety of our community.”

“The use of violence against one law enforcement officer carrying out his sworn duty is an offense against every officer who works selflessly to keep our communities safe,” said James A Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan. “When violent perpetrators target those whose duty it is to protect and serve, every resource of the FBI will be used to ensure they are brought to justice.”

Trotter was sentenced to 60 months and Rogers to 57 months for the incident. Rogers was also sentenced for additional illegal firearm possession and drug trafficking offenses, leading to a total sentence of 177 months in prison.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube