Grand Rapids listed as fasted growing city for jobs by LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a recent study published by LinkedIn titled 'Cities on the Rise', Grand Rapids has been found to be the number one fastest growing city for jobs and new talent. The company analyzed the website's exclusive labor market data to find 25 cities on the rise, with Grand Rapids ahead of cities like Boise Idaho and Albany New York.

LinkedIn says the reason why Grand Rapids is topping the charts is because of the city's growing tech scene and booming insurance industry, and it's draw to a wave of young professionals. The study says the city's top employers are Corewell Health, Grand Valley State and Meijer.

"When we look at our community vibrancy efforts and this city's commitment to public-private partnerships, it's easy to see why Grand Rapids is at the top of the list," said Rick Baker, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. "We don't want this city to be a best kept secret. We're excited for a recognition like this to attract great talent that will help grow our communities and continue to make this a great place to live and work."

The Grand Rapids Chamber says the recognition of Grand Rapids by LinkedIn is a good push in the right direction for the city. The organization says it's advocating for a vibrant business climate in the city, with more talent flowing into a place more and more people are calling home.

