Grand Rapids Kids Marathon announces 2022 lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Kids Marathon has announced its 2022 lineup. The events will be free to all families.

The Kick-Off Family Run will be held on Tuesday, August 2 at Millennium Park at 6:30 p.m. Kids will be able to run their first mile on a marked course. It will also include water, snacks, and activities. An obstacle course will be held on Tuesday, September 30 at John Ball Zoo Park at 6:30 p.m. Both events will feature raffle items, including John Ball Zoo tickets and Gymco passes.

The Final 1.2 Mile Race-Day Run will be held on Saturday, October 15 outside of the David D. Hunting YMCA at 1:30 p.m. Kids ages 2-12 will be able to run from the starting line of the Grand Rapids Marathon. Families will be welcome to run with their kids. After the run, fan-favorite mascots, food, and family-fun activities will be available in the parking lot.

“Our goal with this year’s events is to create a fun, encouraging and healthy environment for the whole family,” said Grand Rapids Kids Marathon Race Director Sara Merritt.

More information about the events can be found on the Grand Rapids Marathon’s website.

