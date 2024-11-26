Grand Rapids installs annual Chirstmas tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It might not look or feel like it yet, but the holiday season is upon us and the City of Grand Rapids installed its Christmas tree in Rosa Park Circle on Tuesday, November 26th.

Rockford Construction, the City of Grand Rapids, and other partners began installation of the 36-foot concolor fir Christmas tree in downtown Grand Rapids at 5 a.m. Using a crane and boom lift to hoist the tree into position.

FOX 17 City of Grand Rapids installs annual Christmas Tree in Rosa Parks Circle

According to the City, this year's tree was harvested from the City's Indian Trails Golf Course. And due to risk management mitigation, the public is being asked not to view the installation on site, but instead, attend the official tree lighting event at Rosa Parks Circle following the Santa Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, December 7.

