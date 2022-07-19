Grand Rapids hosting the Firefighter Challenge July 29-31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will host the Firefighter Challenge, bringing together firefighters from throughout the country. The event will be held July 29-31 at Calder Plaza and on Ottawa Avenue.

In the Firefighter Challenge, firefighters in full bunker gear and civilian athletes will compete in their divisions. There will also be family friendly activities, as well as a Kid’s Challenge Course. The Charity Relay Challenge will also be held during the event. In The Charity Race Challenge, businesses and non-profits will run as a team on an adjusted course for a charity of their choice. Food trucks and a Beer City Beer Tent will also be at the event. There will also be recruitment opportunities for anyone interested in becoming a member of a fire department.

The hours of the event can be found below:



Friday, July 29: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Official Firefighter Challenge, with its more than 30-year rich history of serving the fire service, to Grand Raids,” said Grand Rapids’ Firefighter Challenge’s Maura Race. “This event, brought to us by the Grand Rapids Fire Prevention Foundation, highlights various skillsets and talents of firefighters as competitors climb a five-story tower, drag and hoist fire hoses, simulate forcible entry, and race around obstacles on the most recognized firefighter training course in the world.”

The Firefighter Challenge event will be held July 29-31. More information on the event can be found on the City of Grand Rapids’ website. A video on the event can be found below:

