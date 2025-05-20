Grand Rapids horse farm offers unique therapy program for students

GRAND RAPIDS..MICH — In a quiet corner of Grand Rapids, a unique kind of therapy is changing lives. Equine Assisted Development, a partnership between a local school and a farm, is providing students with a hands-on, holistic approach to mental health and personal growth.

The program, which brings students from the 54th Street Academy twice a week, allows them to interact with horses and participate in various activities. Emanuel Martinez Jimenenez, a junior at the 54th Street Academy, says the program has helped him open up and express his feelings in a way he couldn't do in a traditional classroom setting.

"It's something that definitely gets you out of school, and there's sometimes where we do some activities that could express our feelings," Jimenenez said.

Malissie Henry, the school counselor at the 54th Street Academy Alternative School, explains that the program is crucial for addressing mental health and social-emotional needs.

"Mental health is present everywhere, so I thought it'd be a great hands-on experience to help with their social and emotional as well as overall character development," Henry said.

The students' moods visibly brighten as they work with the horses, according to Julia Aude, a social worker and volunteer with the program.

"Throughout working with the horses and doing all of that, their moods brighten and lift, and by the end, they're so happy, and it's just a different environment to be in than a classroom," Aude said.

Jimenenez, who is in his fifth week of the program, says it has helped him become more outgoing and open up about things he's never shared before.

"I feel like it definitely helped me out with speaking more, just because, to be honest, I'm kind of a quiet person. I don't really like to be in a crowd with a lot of people and talking, but here, I feel like it definitely helped me open up with some stuff that I've never opened up about," Jimenenez said.

The program is proving that healing can come in many forms, and sometimes, it has four legs. For more information on this unique therapy program, visit https://www.equineassisteddev.org/contact

