Grand Rapids group offers second chances to at-risk youth through E-Sports

Youth crime is a pressing issue in West Michigan that FOX 17 is tackling through its Path Forward initiative.

This program highlights ways the community can uplift its youth and set them on a positive path.

A notable example of this effort is the partnership between the Kent County Circuit Court and the Youth Justice E-sports League, which is now entering its second season.

In video games, a second life isn't out of the ordinary — but in the real world, it’s about second chances.

Dee Jones, a former juvenile system participant, and creator of the Youth Justice E-sports league shared his insights on the importance of these opportunities.

“I was a youth that was in the juvenile system. I've been through a lot of things in the courts and things like that, and I just believe in second chances and second opportunities,” Jones said.

Jones understands the struggles faced by at-risk youth and the significance of a supportive community.

“There are good people that care about them, that, you know, care for their future, care about their education,” he added.

Through his partnership with the Kent County Circuit Court, Jones established the League, which aims to assist kids and teens like Philip, who have had encounters in the juvenile justice system.

“Before we play any video games, we do this business, talk anything, rolling taxes, stocks, stuff like that, helping us learn. And then we will go into the video games, having fun and socializing,” Philip shared.

This initiative has had a positive impact on Philip, helping him get off probation.

“The second chance is really good. It helps us stay out of trouble, really like what Dee created and put together with this esports league,” he said.

The program has been operational for over a year, and County case worker Frank Briones has observed its benefits.

“It gives them interaction with other kids. Gives them self-confidence. It helps lower their anxiety and depression, because they're here with good people,” Briones stated.

The Youth Justice Esports League can assist a maximum of 12 juveniles each week. While gaming is a major component of the program, it's not the only focus.

“We also have speakers and people to educate them on social issues and things that they traditionally would have learned in the school setting. We've had people educate youth on life insurance, banking, a lot of different things,” Jones explained.

The program creates opportunities and experiences that these kids often lack. Jones emphasized, “A lot of circumstances of crime is poverty. So just enriching lives, and you know, the youth will remember those experiences and things like that.”

One mistake does not have to be the end of the road for these young individuals.

“We have a lot of kids that have a lot of potential, and we feel that this is a confidence builder for them, a stepping stone,” Briones added.

Due to the success of the Youth Justice E-sports League, the program is set to expand its offerings with hopes of acquiring more Xbox's and providing even more opportunities for the youth.

