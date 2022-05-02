Grand Rapids Downtown Market and Vintage in the Zoo partner for Handmade and Vintage Marketplace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market partnered with Vintage in the Zoo to bring the Handmade and Vintage Marketplace outdoor event on Sunday.

The event featured more than 60 different artists and vendors. Customers were able to purchase clothing, unique home goods, original artwork and more. The event also featured music from DJ Dan Steely with special guest J-Beez. It also included 20 food vendors.

Vintage in the Zoo was founded in 2017 by Megan Zielke and Patrick Turner. After putting together many similar events in Kalamazoo, Vintage in the Zoo is hoping to reach a new audience in Grand Rapids. “The best part about these events is that people of all ages can enjoy the atmosphere and the experience,” said Zielke. “Having all of the food from the Market also available to them is an added bonus.”

“This is the perfect way to kick off the 2022 season of outdoor public events, and welcome people to a delicious and fun shopping experience at the Market,” said Molly Connolly, marketing manager at the Downtown Market.

