Grand Rapids couple's heartwarming holiday tradition back after health scare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a year's hiatus due to unexpected medical issues, Bruce and Paulette Cancler are back in their traditional holiday roles. For nearly a decade, the Canclers have hosted families at their winter wonderland of a home, sharing bundles of gifts and joy with kids and their families.

The couple launched their unique ministry nearly a decade ago after realizing that local families were typically without any Black Santa Clauses.

“For the younger kids, they can see a Black Santa Claus. They see someone like them being a Santa Claus, and just to see a smile on their face brings me a lot of joy,” Bruce told FOX 17 Tuesday.

Paulette, a.k.a. Mrs. "Cancler Claus," underwent open-heart LVAD surgery last year, prompting the pair to take a year off from their tradition.

“I am basically a miracle because I had less than a 1% chance,” Paulette said. “But, as you can see, I'm here and excited to kick off our holiday ministry.”

Despite the odds, they’re both back at it and excited to kick off Christmas 2024.

The Canclers typically serve around 75 to 100 kids and their families every year.

“With me not being able to shop throughout this year, because of my heart surgery… our gift giving is low,” Paulette explained. “We need stockings. We need toys. We need candy to pull this off.”

To make this year's Winter Wonderland a success, the Canclers need donations and volunteers.

Toys and stockings — for toddlers all the way through teenagers — and candy are really needed.

They also need volunteers this year to help with actually filling the stockings.

Those interested in supporting the Canclers' holiday ministry can contact Paulette at (616) 734-3394 or paulettecancler@yahoo.com.

The Canclers' home at 501 Storrs SE, soon to be transformed into a festive Winter Wonderland, is open to visitors throughout the holiday season on Saturdays from about 1 to 5 p.m. beginning Dec. 7.

