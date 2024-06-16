Grand Rapids community celebrates Juneteenth early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, marks the day when enslaved Black Americans finally gained their freedom in 1865. Earlier today, the Grand Rapids community came together to celebrate the holiday.

The Juneteenth Pop-Up celebration, held at Martin Luther King Jr Park, returned for its fourth year. The event aimed to bring people together to celebrate, embrace their culture, and have a good time.

"This is where we celebrate our Fourth of July, we all come together. And this is for the kids and for different families all to come together and just celebrate and have a good time," Britney Sylvester told FOX 17.''

The event featured food, dancing, performances, and an opportunity to support black-owned businesses. Iryonna Hogandavis, from the organization Meeting in Colors, emphasized the importance of celebrating Juneteenth, stating, "We're at different times in the world, and I think everybody is understanding the significance of celebrating Juneteenth to our culture."

Aisha Wilson told FOX 17 this was her second year attending the event and expressed appreciation for it. "It's amazing, like just seeing a family seeing people you haven't seen in a long time in the community. And also, my daughter is in the dance scene, so it's positive for the kids."

For those who missed the pop-up celebration,check here for more Juneteenth events happening in the area.

