Grand Rapids Comic-Con brings sense of community, belonging to Kalamazoo Expo Center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic Con took a road trip roughly 45 minutes south this weekend, down to the Kalamazoo Expo Center, for a three-day "Spring Fling" event.

FOX 17 caught up with some folks who say this type of thing is about more than just costumes, but rather, a community.

There's a sense of excitement in the air.

“This is our fourteenth show,” Mark Hodges, Event Director and Co-Owner of Grand Rapids Comic-Con, said.

Show number 14 is off to a great start, though the location has had to change.

“With the Delta Plex closing, we were sort of homeless with this smaller show. Needed to find a place to go," Hodges said.

The Kalamazoo Expo Center worked out well for the nine thousand or so guests who came, all dressed to the nines.

“I have a wonderful staff who made it very easy. That was not true seven years ago. But it is now. So I’m blessed,” Hodges said.

It's an event for all ages. Sixth grader Jaycie and kindergartner Cecilia, are proof of that.

“It just, its the one day, three days, where you can come and express yourself. Be who you are. Meet other people who are like you, just make friends," Jaycie said.

People spend hours on their costumes and look forward to meeting others who love the same things they do.

“I’ve been doing cons for probably about 15 years,” cosplayer Douglas Peterson said.

Douglas Peterson dressed as a Jedi, and the getup took a fair amount of creativity to make.

“The belt is actually an old suitcase,” Peterson said. "$10 at Goodwill, way better than $30 at Joann's," he continued.

Peterson says over the years he's made lasting friendships through comic con.

“It’s the people. There’s such a good energy to it,” Peterson said. “You take one step in, and you feel that kind of positivity to it,” he continued.

The guest list featured famous voices, in-person, like the voice of Jimmy Neutron. Other guests included voices of characters from Dragon Ball Z, Teen Titans, and more.

The event was only supposed to go on for one year. Things went so well, those who run the convention have signed on for another three years.

“Originally it was just planned as a one-shot. The community liked it, the building liked it, we liked it,” Hodges said.

There's another big Comic Con event in Grand Rapids November 15-17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube