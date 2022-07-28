GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has announced an expansion of accessible programming for its 2022-23 season. The initiatives will begin with School of Rock, which kicks off the season on August 5.

A list of the accessible programming can be found below:



Audio Described Performances: During the performance, live commentary is interspersed with the actors’ dialogue, to make it easier for people with impaired vision to enjoy the show. Touch tours will be provided before the performance for patrons.

“Pay What You Can” Preview Performances: These performances are available on the Thursday before the opening night of each show. The cost for a ticket is based on what patrons are able and willing to give the production.

American Sign Language (ASL) Interpretation: During the performance, an ASL interpreter will sign the entire performance for those with hearing impairments.

Low Sensory Night: Although this is already offered at the Civic Theatre, it will be expanded during the 2022-23 season. It will feature reduced sound volume, adjusted lights, limited seating, and an opportunity to learn about the show ahead of time to make the experience more accessible for guests with diverse sensory needs.

Relaxed Environment Performances: These performances are where guests can make noise, leave and return to their seat, and have access to the toilets during the performance. The theatre says these performances are perfect for people with dementia, anxiety, Tourette’s, bowel and bladder conditions, those on the autism spectrum, or those with learning disabilities.

“We believe that all people should experience the thrill, excitement, and storytelling of live theatre,” said Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s Artistic Director Allyson Paris. “Our expanded programming is a big step toward achieving that goal.”

“We’re a community theatre, and that means we need to continue to work toward serving the needs of everyone in our community,” said Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Audience Experience Manager Jess Burke. “We want to eliminate barriers, whether economic considerations, mobility needs, visual challenges, support for a better audio experience, or anything in between. Theatre is for everyone.”

The season will open with the rock musical School of Rock. The show follows out-of-work singer and guitarist Dewey Finn. After he pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prep school, he forms a band of fifth graders. Dewey works with the band to try to win the Battle of the Bands contest. The play’s music was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Julian Fellowes. The show opened on Broadway in 2015. It went on to be nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical is based on the 2003 film directed by Richard Linklater. It starred Jack Black as Dewey Finn and Joan Cusack as Rosalie Mullins. A television adaptation of the film ran on Nickelodeon from 2016-2018.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s 2022-2023 season will begin on August 5. More information on the accessible performances can be found on the theatre’s website.

