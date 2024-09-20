Grand Rapids Children's Museum opens a VERY hungry exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is celebrating the opening of their Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit!starting on September 21st.

Described as a "play-and-learn exhibit" visitors will get the chance to leap into the pages of Eric Carle's popular books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and follow along with his path. There will also be opportunities to weave a web like a spider, compose a cricket symphony, and create artwork of your very own.

The exhibit runs from September 21 through January 5, 2025.

Admission to the museum is $12 for ages 1-64, seniors 65+ are $11.

