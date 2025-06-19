Grand Rapids celebrates Juneteenth with vibrant events and calls for continued progress

Calder Plaza is buzzing with the excitement of the 5th Annual Juneteenth Jam.

This free event celebrates Black art, entertainment, and history, featuring live performances, games for kids, and showcasing Black-owned businesses. The vibrant festivities highlight the spirit of Black culture in the city.

In addition to this celebration, Grand Rapids hosts various other events marking Juneteenth.

Earlier Thursday, the Afro Gaga Parade and Celebration, organized by the West Michigan Jewels of Africa, took place at Dickinson Park.

Participants marched through the streets on the southwest side, chanting and cheering to promote Black excellence while displaying love, inspiration, and pride for their community. Although it is a moment for celebration, organizers emphasized the continued effort needed for progress.

"We want to change the narrative, and it is very important for us to make sure Grand Rapids sees our red, black and green, that they see our black power, that we are no longer invisible, that we got the Juneteenth proclamation. But what comes along with that?" said Jewelynne Richardson, a spokesperson for the event.

The Afro Gaga Celebration at Dickinson Park went on until 7 p.m. and , the Juneteenth Jam at Calder Plaza ran until 8 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube