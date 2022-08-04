Grand Rapids Ballet announces multiple upcoming outdoor performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Ballet has announced multiple upcoming outdoor performances. The performances will be held at Studio Park on August 19 and 20, and at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on August 30.

The performances at Studio Park will include Grand Rapids Ballet Artistic Director James Sofranko’s Mozart Symphony and an excerpt from “A Dreamer”. It will also feature the pas de deux from “Romeo and Juliet” and selected works from “Jumpstart 2022”. The Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Parks performance will include Katarzyna Skarpetowska’s “Off the Canvas”, George Balanchine’s “Serenade”, and excerpts from “Romeo and Juliet”.

“Grand Rapids Ballet’s Summer Series was conceived when we were looking for safe ways to perform during COVID, and our audiences and dancers enjoyed it so much that we’ve decided to continue this new tradition of performing outside in our beautiful Michigan summer,” said Sofranko. “I love providing new and unique experiences for our audiences by stepping outside of the traditional theater, hopefully reaching new audiences along the way.”

Grand Rapids Ballet Grand Rapids Ballet outdoor performance.

The Grand Rapids Ballet also announced a Summer Dance Festival, that will be held in front of the Peter Martin Wege Theatre on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27. The first performance will begin at 6 p.m. The festival will feature performances from Grand Rapids Ballet’s company dancers, apprentices, trainees, and Grand Rapids Ballet School students. Food from local food trucks and Michigan-made beer will be available for guests. Visitors are also recommended to bring their own chairs for watching the performances.

“The idea for our Summer Dance Festival was born out of a community-wide celebration of our 50th anniversary, and in that spirit, I’ve opened the stage to performers from our diverse local dance community,” said Sofranko. “I hope that people will recognize not only the treasure of Grand Rapids Ballet that exists here but also the thriving arts scene and the multitude of dance organizations that bring art daily into our lives.”

Grand Rapids Ballet Grand Rapids Ballet outdoor performance.

More information on Grand Rapids Ballet’s upcoming performances can be found on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube