Grand Rapids approves $735 million budget, adds 22 city positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously passed the city’s $735 million budget for fiscal year 2026. The city is adding 22 employees to the city’s staffing roster.

“To help with some of the basic services and public safety, water treatment, refuse just continuing, continuity of service delivery to our citizens,” City Manager Mark Washington said.

The city's adopted budget increases by 6.5% year over year. The General Operating Fund appropriation is approximately $196 million, which is a 5.2% increase. The city explains that the increase is largely driven by inflation and previously negotiated wage and benefit adjustments.

The new jobs are going to cost the city roughly $2.3 million. That money is set to hire three 911 dispatchers, one fire inspector, and staffing to handle state firearm background checks.

Washington says he wants to provide certainty during uncertainty nationally.

“There's always more services that can be done than funding to do it, but we carefully deliberate over a month to determine what will continue to move our city forward, to help our city grow,” Washington added.

People are going to see a property millage decrease to 8.8587; however, don’t go spending that extra bit of money just yet.

The median home price in the city is $206,600, according to the city. Washington explains that home values are rising and expects people to see an increase of around $40 on homeowners taxes.

“What we really want to have as a city, a growing city, where people's properties are valued in order to maintain affordability,” Washington said.

Here are some of the other budget items included in the city’s $735 million FY26 budget, according to city documents.



Police, $68.7 million (maintains charter percentage requirement at 35.1%)

Fire, $45.2 million

$11 million, including $9 million from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund, for Investment in Lead Service Line Replacements

$1.6 million in asphalt for paving and maintenance repairs in Vital Streets projects, which supports 130 projects including the following large projects: Michigan St., Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Wealthy St., Division Ave, Burton St., and Garfield Ave.

$234,000 for street lighting installation in underserved locations

$85,000 for library furniture

$300,000 for continued investment in the Carshare program

$100,000 for support for our non-motorized network

$131,000 to contract with Network 180 for two social workers for Medical Outreach Team

Washington says this budget continues to support large projects going on right now. Those include Martin Luther King Jr. Lodge, Acrisure Amphitheater, and Amway Soccer Stadium.

