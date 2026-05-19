Grand Rapids adopts $786 million Fiscal Year 2027 budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has officially adopted its Fiscal Year 2027 budget. The $786 million plan was unveiled last month. It's designed to keep essential services strong, support new community assets, and manage rising costs in a changing economy.

The fiscal year begins July 1, 2026. City Manager Mark Washington says the plan balances stability with funding priorities neighbors care about most, from neighborhood safety to vibrant parks.

Here are some of the key highlights:



Total Budget: $786 million (6.4% increase from FY2026)

General Fund: $207 million (growing approximately 4.86% from property and income tax values)

Property Tax Millage: Reduced by 1.2% — third consecutive year of cuts

Affordable Housing: $10 million boost from the sale of the former city site at 201 Market, which is now home to the Acrisure Amphitheater. Those funds will go to the Affordable Housing Fund at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

While the property tax rate is lower, neighbors aren't likely to see their bills shrink because property values continue to rise.

Police will receive $75.4 million, including $1.3 million for 10 new officers added late in FY2026. Fire services will get $48.3 million, and public safety overtime remains under close watch.

Washington says before increasing OT funding, the city wants departments to manage staffing more effectively, explore partnerships, and look for other funding options.

Here are other big-ticket projects and services included in the budget:



Water & Wastewater: $201.6 million, including $11.4 million for private lead line replacement.

Vital Streets Program: $48 million

Parks & Community Services: $40.4 million

Refuse & Recycling: $21.1 million

Grand Rapids Public Library: $17.8 million

Crime Prevention: $400,000

Disaster Relief Fund: $100,000 in partnership with United Way

On-street parking hourly rates remain the same, with a $25 cap for event parking. Monthly rates will rise slightly with inflation.

Mayor David LaGrand says FY2027 marks a move from accelerated capital building to sustaining new and existing assets over the long term.

"This plan reflects our commitment to responsible stewardship, high-quality service delivery, and long-term resilience," LaGrand said.

Grand Rapids is now set to enter FY2027 with what leaders call a sustainable budget that invests in priority services and major community projects — even as the city navigates economic pressures and prepares for the impact of two new signature venues: the Acrisure Amphitheater and the soccer stadium opening next year.

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