Grand Rapids City Manager proposes $785.4 million budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is unveiling its $785.4 million budget for Fiscal Year 2027.

On Tuesday, City Manager Mark Washington highlighted that the budget is focused on supporting major community assets and managing financial pressure facing the economy.

“This plan reflects our commitment to responsible stewardship, high-quality service delivery, and long-term resilience while ensuring we continue advancing priorities residents care about most,” Washington said.

The proposed budget focuses on reducing the existing property millage by 1.2% or .1074 mills. If this plan is adopted, this would be the third year in a row that the city manager has worked to decrease the property millage rate.

Don’t count on seeing a decrease in your tax bill because property values continue to climb here in GR.

Washington is proposing that the city spend $75.4 million for the Grand Rapids Police Department, including $1.3 million for 10 additional officers to be added late in the 2026 budget cycle.

The city outlined other parts of the Fiscal Year 2027 budget, which begins July 1 and runs until June 30, 2027. Highlights include:



$48.3 million for Fire services.

$48 million for the Vital Streets program

$400,000 for crime prevention efforts

$40.4 million for Parks and Community Services

No changes to the hourly rate for on-street parking

The maximum charge for event parking will remain $25

The monthly parking rate for city-owned lots will increase in line with cost of living

City Commissioners are scheduled to hold a budget workshop on May 12, then a public hearing later that same day.

If commissioners agree with the recommendation, the budget could be adopted as early as May 19.

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