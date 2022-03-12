Grand opening date set for Woodland Mall Movie Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan based movie theater chain has announced the grand opening date for its first theatre in Grand Rapids.

Phoenix Theaters at Woodland Mall will open on Thursday, April 14th.

The new movie theater will feature 4K digital projection and Dolby ATMOS auditoriums with fully reclining heated seats in every auditorium.

“We are pleased to welcome Phoenix Theatres to Kentwood and celebrate its grand opening at Woodland Mall,” Stephen Kepley, Mayor of Kentwood said. “The addition of Phoenix Theatres joins the premium commercial brands who call Kentwood home. It is a testament to the fact our city continues to be a desired destination for commercial, manufacturing, and residential development. Kentwood is open for business.”

Phoenix Theatres has six theaters in the Detroit area, making the grand opening of its Woodland Mall location the first location in the Grand Rapids area.