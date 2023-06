ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a Grand Haven woman was found dead in Ellsworth Township.

The 62-year-old was found inside a car near Valley Cemetery, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the public is not believed to be in danger but the death is considered suspicious at this time.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 231-745-2712.

