Grand Haven ready for big catch: statewide fishing program stocks 150,000 salmon in Grand River

Fishing enthusiasts at the Grand River are eagerly anticipating the next big catch, thanks to a long-standing program initiated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and local fishing group, the Grand Haven Steelheaders.

The Grand River is a vital hub for the fishing community not only for trout and salmon but also panfish, offering outdoor enjoyment for families.

“I enjoy the outdoors, doing a lot of other things. Trolling for salmon and trout, but panfish, taking my grandkids fishing. And just being out on the water is always very enjoyable," said Paul Zelenka, President of the Grand Haven Steelheaders.

Grand Haven is among the top locations for charter boats and captains in Michigan, enhancing the local economy, Zelenka explains. This highlights the importance of maintaining fish populations in the river.

The stocking program—a joint effort by the Grand Haven Steelheaders and Michigan DNR — has been operational since the 1990s.

It introduces fish to the Grand River, providing diverse fishing opportunities for anglers. Coming from one of six hatcheries the DNR has across the state.

"We stock to provide fisheries, unique fisheries in areas, diverse fisheries, and opportunities for anglers," stated Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan Basin coordinator with the DNR.

This initiative helps control the alewife population, an invasive species affecting Lake Michigan and the Grand River. Wesley explained, “Michigan DNR started stocking salmon to eat the available prey. And that worked, and it created quite a popular sport fishery."

This year, the partnership placed 150,000 salmon in net pens within the river. These efforts attract a variety of attention in Grand Haven.

"These little guys, you know, and they're not that big, then they gotta fight that gauntlet of predator, fish, and birds and everything else to get in there," Zelenka added.

The Steelheaders keep the salmon acclimated and protected in nets while feeding them three times daily.

The salmon are expected to be released into Lake Michigan within the next couple of weeks, embarking on a four-year journey before returning to the Grand River.

