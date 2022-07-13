Grand Haven Momentum Center announces seven new programs

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Momentum Center has announced seven new programs.

The goal for The Momentum Center is to create a space where everyone is welcomed, and populations are integrated that are often segregated. People who participate are invited to engage and connect to others through a shared demographic, common area of interest, or a more convenient time of day. Membership is $1 per year and is open to everyone.

A list of the programs and when the groups meet can be found below:



The Foster and Adopted Parents Group (the third Tuesday of the month from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Game Night (the fourth Tuesday of the month from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

The LGBTQ+ Group (the first and third Tuesday of the month from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Movie Meet Up (the second Tuesday of the month from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Transportation is provided to Grand Haven 9 movie theater)

Parents/Guardians and Young Adults with Disabilities (the fourth Monday of the month from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Social Hour with Moms and Littles (every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.)

The Teen Group (every Thursday from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Anyone interested in participating in one of the programs can contact Jenna Vipond at (616)-414-9111 or jenna@momentumcentergh.org.

