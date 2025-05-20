Grand Haven medical office closes unexpectedly, co-founder says she was fired

(WXMI) — Premiere MD+ has closed its Grand Haven location unexpectedly, with some employees reportedly caught off guard by the decision.

The medical office operates two locations in West Michigan. It closed its door to its Grand Haven facility on Monday.

Medical Esthetician Jenna Meloche posted on Facebook about the unexpected closure. FOX 17 reached out to Meloche for an interview, but did not receive a response.

About 30 minutes after Meloche's post, Premiere MD+ announced on Facebook they were moving to a new location in Spring Lake beginning May 27, citing "more room to grow, expand our services, and improve your visit from start to finish."

A few hours later, Certified Physician Assistant and co-founder Heather Burnside posted a message to Facebook stating she was fired and unaware of the planned move. FOX 17 contacted Burnside, she said she had no further comment at this time.

FOX 17 also reached out to Dr. David Wilson's office and visited the Muskegon location to try to speak with Dr. Wilson. Staff members said he was seeing patients and would respond as soon as possible. As of publication, FOX 17 has not received a response.

During several hours spent at the Grand Haven location, no patients or workers were observed arriving at the facility.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

