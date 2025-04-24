Grand Haven Harbor faces economic and environmental challenges due to delayed dredging

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The inner harbor of Grand Haven Channel will not undergo its scheduled dredging this year because of PFAS testing issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, which city officials warn may significantly impact both local and state economies.

Grand Haven Harbor has long been a vital part of Michigan’s economy, noted Mayor Bob Monetza.

“Going back into the 19th century, we're a major harbor on Lake Michigan," he said.

In recent years, we've been a major harbor for receiving aggregate materials, construction materials that come in, that get dispersed around West Michigan and throughout the state of Michigan,” Monetza added.

The harbor generates an estimated $88.8 million in business revenue and supports 456 jobs.

"It's very significant for a town our size, and it's very significant for our region as well. So it's something that we try to make sure that we're always prepared to do," Monetza said.

The dredging process involves removing debris from the bottom of the 23-foot-deep Grand River. Water testing for PFAS has paused these operations, raising concerns about future economic impacts.

Monetza expressed worry about the economic fallout from the delayed dredging.

"By next year, we'll probably start to see the loads of lightning…[and] you could have a lot of cost increase for all the projects that have been on the freight we bring in," he said.

Besides increased costs, the delay might affect local tourism since Grand Haven hosts numerous pleasure crafts and charter boats.

Nick Zager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers highlighted the environmental ramifications.

"So what you see here is that one of those 1000-foot vessels is the equivalent of 3000 large trucks or 100 rail cars," Zager explained.

He emphasized the benefits of the harbor system, such as reducing congestion and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

The effects of increased costs and scarcity of materials could ripple throughout Grand Haven and the broader Michigan economy.

"Everything will start to cost more and become a little more scarce, a little more delays, and getting materials and getting projects done,' Zager said. "So they'll have an effect all the way through, not just the local economy, but the West Michigan and Michigan economies."

With next year's funding uncertain, city officials are anxious about future developments.

"Congress has to figure out what figure out what that is and how that works, and there's been a lot of uncertainty on that level," Monetza remarked.

Grand Haven officials are striving to resolve the situation and resume their dredging activities as soon as possible.

