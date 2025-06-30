Grand Haven Charter Township's population is growing, faces growing pains

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Charter Township is experiencing significant population growth, making it one of the fastest-growing communities in Ottawa County.

According to data from the county, the township's population has increased 148% since 1980. Since 2020, the community has added over 1,500 new residents making it the county's fastest growing community in that time.

Grand Haven Charter Township Manager, Bill Cargo has been with the township since 1992, and in that time he's seen a lot of changes.

"Every year we see more and more of the cottages being converted into full-time homes," Cargo said.

The population increase has resulted in a substantial economic boost for the area, including an annual tax base of $1.7 billion.

"That population growth really serves and supports not just the downtown area but businesses throughout the whole region," explained Mark Allen, Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Despite these benefits, the township faces significant challenges, particularly a shortage of land for both manufacturing and housing. The township is working to address these issues and recently adopted a new strategic plan Cargo says will help.

"This area has benefited by having about 35% of the jobs in this area are manufacturing. We want to continue that so that the manufacturers in this area can expand into this area, but because we have a lack of available industrial land we have to create some more," Cargo admitted.

Township officials are considering several proposals that would add approximately 500 additional housing units to the area. According to the Chamber of Commerce, this would help solve a major problem for local businesses.

"That's one of the top things that we hear from our employers… is that recruitment and talent and workforce issue and that extends down into childcare, housing, transportation and all the things that feed up to securing that talent," Allen acknowledged.

Cargo says township officials are committed to managing growth while preserving the community's character.

"They're trying to maintain as much of the character of the township that they can," Cargo said.

The township planning commission's next meeting is Jul. 7 with the township board meeting a week after on Jul. 14. For more information on the strategic plan click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

