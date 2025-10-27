SNAP benefit pause comes amid "largest point of food distribution ever" at Grand Haven food pantry

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Over one million Michiganders and many throughout West Michigan are facing uncertainty this week as federal food assistance for families will pause Saturday due to the ongoing government shutdown.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), 1.4 million people, or 13% of Michigan's population are bracing for SNAP benefits to pause in November.

Grand Haven food pantry sees increased membership amid SNAP benefit pause

The most recent data available from the state shows 161,347 people in West Michigan's four most populated counties receive benefits from food assistance programs. Using 2024 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau on the number of people in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties — 11.3% of people in West Michigan receive food assistance.

Love in Action, a food pantry in Grand Haven was already seeing an increase in people needing their services ahead of the potential pause. The director, Josh Bytwerk said he believes the pause could impact a number of families in the Grand Haven area.

"We're at our largest point of food distribution ever at this point already even leading into this moment," Bytwerk admitted.

Bytwerk said they've reached a new record of people served every year since 2022. He estimates that around 3,000 people and over 1,000 children in the Grand Haven area receive SNAP benefits. He said people were already trying to stock up when the news came out last week.

"At the end of the week people were coming in, 'ok I just want to get ahead of this.' We're getting calls [Monday] morning and all day Friday [last week] we were getting calls. People trying to get ahead of the curve," Bytwerk explained.

The uncertainty means a lot of busy days are ahead for Love in Action's 10 pantries and over 400 volunteers. However, operation manager Cheryl Youngquist said they're already seeing a lot of support from the community.

"This morning already I've had two different groups ask, 'we want to start collecting for people that may not get SNAP money, what can we get, what can we bring in for you?'" Youngquist said.

Youngquist said while she's not sure when the uncertainty in D.C. will end, she says between the pantry's preparation and the community's support, she's certain they'll be able to keep neighbors fed this fall.

"It's the little things that are the big things here," Youngquist smiled. "The community is our support system that keeps us doing what we can do."

The state is also encouraging people that will need help during the pause to call 2-1-1 for information on resources in your neighborhood.

