Violent threat made against Allendale High School, district cancels classes

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Less than an hour before classes were set to begin at Allendale High School on Monday, a threat of violence was called into the school's office. That kicked off an investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the cancellation of classes.

The sheriff's office was alerted to the threat around 6:41 a.m. on January 12. Deputies began to look into the threat while also increasing their presence at the district's buildings to make sure there was no active danger to students and staff.

A K-9 unit from Grand Valley State University's Department of Public Safety assisted in searching some of the district's buildings.

Allendale Public Schools decided to cancel classes for the day to allow more time for detectives to investigate whether the threat was authentic.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (1-877-887-45368).

