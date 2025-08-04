Upgrades coming to historic Grand Haven candy store

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A downtown Grand Haven staple with more than a century of history is getting a facelift thanks to a state grant program.

Fortino's, which has been operating out of the same storefront for 114 years, was recently awarded a $25,000 grant to help repair and renovate its aging facade.

"I like to say that I'm the caretaker of Fortino's because it is so much more than we are. It's vital to downtown Grand Haven," said Kelly Larson, Fortino's owner.

Larson has owned the shop since 2014 but has been a customer since childhood.

"We came here all the time. This is the staple of downtown," Larson said.

Despite her best efforts to maintain the historic building, Larson says its age is becoming increasingly apparent.

"One of the things that's been on our list for a long time is the front of the building. There's some bricks that are kind of coming away from the building. The sign we've bandaged as many times as we could," Larson said.

The $25,000 grant comes from the state's Match on Main grant program, which will help fund a larger renovation project. The improvements will provide a new sign, new windows and provide more floor space. The project will renovate the front of Fortino's and the boutique next door include completely redoing the front of Fortino's and Algeria Boutique next door.

"The whole front of the store will be re-configured so that will be really nice. We'll get a little more floor space and a little more displays," Larson said.

JW's Food and Spirits in Center Town recently used the same grant program to upgrade their storefront.

Chandi Pape, Grand Haven Main Street DDA Executive Director, says these grants play a crucial role in preserving local businesses.

"It keeps downtown vibrant, it keeps people coming here, and people excited so we don't end up becoming a ghost town," Pape said.

Larson hopes to start construction in the spring and hopes to have all the upgrades completed by the start of the summer.

"[Fortino's] is a treasure to all of us in Grand Haven. This means a lot to more than just me. It's Grand Haven's," Larson said.

