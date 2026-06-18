'There is no place like Grand Haven': How the city became the heart of U.S. Coast Guard culture over 150 years

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — When you think of Grand Haven, there are probably three things that come to mind — the beach, the lighthouse and the Coast Guard.

WATCH: How Grand Haven became the heart of U.S. Coast Guard culture over 150 years

How Grand Haven became the heart of U.S. Coast Guard culture over 150 years

The service members protecting West Michigan's waters have been celebrated in Grand Haven every summer for more than 100 years. It's why the city is known as Coast Guard City, USA, and why so many retired Coast Guard members continue to call it home.

Tracy Riley is one of them. Riley served in the Coast Guard from 1982 to 2010 and was stationed in Grand Haven from 2004 to 2006.

Even though she moved more than 10 times during her career, Riley said she fell in love with Grand Haven and always planned to return.

"We loved it, and I just knew I would come, I told people here I would come back," Riley said.

Riley's connection to Grand Haven is far from unique. The Coast Guard's history in the city stretches back 150 years, making it the first official Coast Guard City, USA — a moniker proudly displayed on Dewey Hill every summer.

Erica Layton, executive director of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, said Grand Haven's claim to the title is unmatched.

"While there are technically several Coast Guard City USA, we are by far, I think, the most tried and true Coast Guard City USA," Layton said.

Every July, Grand Haven fills up for the annual Coast Guard Festival, a 10-day event that draws thousands of visitors. The festival started more than a century ago as a simple gesture of appreciation.

"It had real humble origins initially, starting off as just an appreciation picnic for officers and their wives, but the community so loved the Coast Guard. Then it was, well, let's have games, let's have activities, let's have a small firework show, let's have a parade of boats, and one activity led to another, and every year, just organically, it just became bigger and bigger and bigger," Layton said.

That deep history and appreciation is what keeps Coast Guard members coming back. Riley retired after nearly 30 years of service and is now the executive director of the Coast Guard Festival.

"There is no place like Grand Haven if you're in the Coast Guard. Absolutely none. You can't convince me otherwise," Riley said.

Riley said Grand Haven's support for the Coast Guard goes beyond the festival. During a recent government shutdown, when thousands of service members went without pay, the community stepped up.

"The community came out in full with food drives, and just the rest, local restaurants saying, 'Hey, tell your folks to come, you know, the Coast Guard folks, come eat with us,'" Riley said.

150 years later, whether in a time of need or celebration, Grand Haven's support for the Coast Guard carries on.

"It's not just a Coast Guard festival, it's the city itself, and the community," Riley said. "Nobody treats the Coast Guard the way Grand Haven does."

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