Tents, coolers among the trash left behind by holiday crowd at Grand Haven State Park beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Park, site of one of Michigan's most popular beaches, had an overwhelming turnout this Fourth of July, which left behind a mountain of trash.

A Facebook post from the park staff featured a photo the packed beach, praising staff for their "their hard work, long hours, and time away from their own families yesterday to keep the park safe and running. From managing a packed beach, to handling critical incidents, to dealing with all kinds of situations and attitudes."

The post then noted that on busy weekends many beachgoers "just simply walk away, leaving tents, coolers, food, and trash behind for staff to clean up."

John Eicholtz, who has camped at the park for the last six Fourth of July celebrations, described the situation as “sad.” He emphasized that there is “no need to trash” the area that the state has provided for enjoyment.

Eicholtz praised the conservation officers providing security, as well as the staff and volunteers responsible for the cleanup, noting their dedication. “A lot of them had worked ungodly hours as it was,” he said, adding that one crew worked until 1 a.m. Sunday morning to clean up, followed by another crew arriving at 6 a.m. By 10 a.m., the beach was restored to its usual beauty.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

